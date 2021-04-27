Markets
Hong Kong stocks open lower
27 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday's morning session with losses as traders await the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.20 percent, or 57.45 points, to 28,895.38.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.07 points to 3,440.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 2.70 points, to 2,278.61.
