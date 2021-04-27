ANL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.49%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.97%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
BYCO 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
DGKC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.4%)
FCCL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.3%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.04%)
HASCOL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.17%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PAEL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.68%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.77%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
TRG 180.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.28%)
UNITY 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.55%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.01%)
BR30 25,547 Decreased By ▼ -80.23 (-0.31%)
KSE100 45,600 Decreased By ▼ -83.02 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,752 Decreased By ▼ -45.37 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazilian regulator denies permission to import Russian Covid vaccine

  • We will never allow millions of Brazilians to be exposed to products without due verification of quality.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

BRASÍLIA: Brazil's health regulator on Monday denied a request from several states to import Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, saying it did not have the technical data needed to verify the jab's safety and efficacy.

"We will never allow millions of Brazilians to be exposed to products without due verification of quality, safety and efficacy," said Antonio Barra Torres, president of federal health regulator Anvisa.

Russia Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Brazil's health regulator Antonio Barra Torres

Brazilian regulator denies permission to import Russian Covid vaccine

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters