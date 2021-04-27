ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Transactions of various PSEs: PC Board’s meeting to review progress

Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A Privatisation Commission Board’s meeting is likely to be held in the current week to review the latest progress on transactions of various public-sector entities (PSEs).

Sources said that meeting was yet to be scheduled for the current week amid spread of Covid-19 third wave.

Sources maintained that Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed-mian Soomro would chair the PC board’s meeting.

The PC board’s members and senior officers of the ministry will attend the meeting. This will be the third board’s meeting of the year 2021.

The board will be briefed about the latest progress made in the transactions of various entities including the NPPMCL, the Pakistan Steel Mills, the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFCL), Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), the SME Bank, and the First Women Bank (FWB).

It was briefed that the transactions of the Jinnah Convention Centre, the Heavy Electrical Complex, the SME Bank, and the Services International Hotel (SIH) are at advanced stages.

The board will approve the minutes of the previous board’s meeting.

The implementation status of the previous board meeting will also be discussed.

The PC Board is actively pursuing the timelines for each and every transaction.

The objective of the privatisation programme is revenue generation for debt retirement and for poverty alleviation.

