FBR reduces office timings

According to the circular issued here on Monday, the board has reduced office hours from 9 am to 2 pm with 50 percent work from home policy till May 17, 2021, in the light of the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad on April 23, 2021.

Needless to say, the National Coordination Committee (NCC), during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by the Provincial Chief Ministers along with all the stakeholders on April 23, 2021, decided to close schools in districts beyond 5% positivity, including classes from 9-12 and imposed a complete ban on all activities after 6:00 pm till Sehr except essential services - petrol pumps, medical stores, and vaccination centers, etc. Besides, two days will be observed as closed days during a week and reduced office hours from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm by all public / private offices/ departments and introduced 50% work from home policy.

