ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Gold steadies ahead of Fed meeting; palladium extends record run

  • Dollar index steadies near multi-week low.
  • Two-day Fed meeting to begin on Tuesday.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

Gold prices steadied in a relatively tight range on Monday as investors awaited policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, while deficit-stricken palladium scaled a record peak.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,778.50 per ounce by 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), having hit near a one-week low of $1,768.15. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,779.20.

"The (gold) market just wants to get past FOMC to see what they have to say about inflation before it does make a move in either direction," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Traders would also focus on the US central bank's long-term outlook on interest rates and "their plan of action on short-term rates," Haberkorn added.

The two-day Fed meeting is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with investors' attention focused particularly on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell will say in his post-meeting news conference on Wednesday.

The dollar and US Treasury yields were steady. Bullion has dropped about 6% so far this year, mostly pressured by rising US yields.

"A break above the $1,800 level, however, may probably require the 10Y yield to trade below 1.55%," analysts at OCBC said in a note.

Meanwhile, palladium extended its record-setting streak, rising 1.8% to $2,906.03 an ounce after earlier hitting an all-time high of $2,941.

The metal, used in emissions-reducing catalysts in automobiles, has risen about 19% so far this year.

"The (palladium) price is finding tailwind from the prospect of a renewed supply deficit," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

"This (higher price) is the result of robust demand from the automotive industry due to tougher emissions regulations for cars with combustion engines coupled with reduced supply."

Silver rose 0.5% to $26.13 per ounce, while platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,232.12.

