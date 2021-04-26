ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil's real jumps on inflation bets, Chilean peso tracks copper

  • Brazil's 2021 inflation outlook jumps to 5% - survey.
  • Mexican peso drops as economy shrinks more than expected.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

The Brazilian real rose on Wednesday as expectations of high inflation pointed to more interest rate hikes, while the Chilean peso gained on higher copper prices and a weaker dollar after falling for three straight sessions.

The real firmed 0.7% against the dollar after a survey of economists showed Brazil's 2021 inflation outlook rose to 5% for the first time and the interest rate outlook hit a new high of 5.5%, a sign that the central bank will raise rates aggressively at its next policy meeting.

The bank's rate-setting committee known as "Copom", which is set to meet on May 4 and 5, is widely expected to repeat last month's landmark 75 basis point hike, which would lift the benchmark Selic rate to 3.50%.

"The BCB (Central Bank of Brazil) has all but committed to another 75 basis point hike, and we would want to see the BCB restrain itself from shifting its tone more explicitly to the dovish side given growth dynamics," said analysts at J.P. Morgan.

"This would be positive for the Brazilian real and could lead to further outperformance, should Covid cases decline and the BCB remain on the hawkish side."

However, most other Latin American currencies gave back early gains to trade lower as rising coronavirus infections and lower oil prices outweighed a weaker dollar.

The Mexican and Colombian pesos dropped 0.1% and 0.5% respectively as lower oil prices hurt the currencies of the oil exporting countries, while rising coronavirus infections in the region weighed on risk sentiment.

Furthermore, Mexico's economy extended its decline as it shrank more than expected in February, mainly driven by weakness in the manufacturing and service sectors, the national statistics agency INEGi said.

The currency of Chile, the world's largest copper producer, gained 0.8% after falling for three consecutive sessions as copper prices soared to 10-year highs.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday announced the government will launch its own bill to allow citizens to draw more from their private pensions as mining unions threatening to protest if the government did not drop the bid.

At 1415 GMT, the greenback was stable after it slumped to an almost eight-week low versus major peers amid speculation that US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will shun talk of tapering bond purchases at a policy meeting this week.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies gained 0.4%, while stocks jumped 0.8%.

Chile's peso Latam FX Brazilian real Mexico peso Latam currencies Colombian peso

Brazil's real jumps on inflation bets, Chilean peso tracks copper

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters