Pakistan
Only online classes to be taken in universities: Kamran Bangash
26 Apr 2021
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to allow only online classes in universities of the province due to the growing number of corona cases.
Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash in a tweet message said that taking physical classes had been disallowed and only online classes should be taken in all the universities in 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that classes of universities located in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Buner, Dir and other districts should be shifted online.
