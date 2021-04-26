Business & Finance
Credit Suisse Greensill-linked funds have further $880mn in cash
- Switzerland's second-biggest bank is reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month.
26 Apr 2021
ZURICH: Credit Suisse said on Monday that four supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill had around $880 million in cash as of last week after it had already distributed $4.8 billion to investors.
Switzerland's second-biggest bank is reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month.
Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the British firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.
SC accepts Justice Faez Isa's review petition against presidential reference verdict
Credit Suisse Greensill-linked funds have further $880mn in cash
We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session
India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record
Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM
All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow
Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark
Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy
Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave
'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty
EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit
Read more stories
Comments