Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games

  • "We asked that around 500 nurses be considered," Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto told a news conference. "The main condition is that this must not negatively affect regional medical care."
  • The organising committee also said it will convene a roundtable with medical experts on Friday to discuss its COVID-19 measures.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this year's Games, the head of the organising committee Toshiro Muto said on Monday.

Local media reported that the organising committee had asked the country's nursing association for assistance in staffing Olympic venues and the athletes' village before and during the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

Olympic organisers are pushing ahead with their preparations as Japan struggles to contain a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. The country on Friday declared areas including Tokyo and Osaka to be in a state of emergency.

"We asked that around 500 nurses be considered," Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto told a news conference. "The main condition is that this must not negatively affect regional medical care."

The organising committee also said it will convene a roundtable with medical experts on Friday to discuss its COVID-19 measures.

The roundtable will be made up of six experts and will meet regularly to discuss specific measures to hold a safe and secure Games.

