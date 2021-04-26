Markets
Ukraine's grain exports down 24.2pc so far in 2020/21 season
26 Apr 2021
KYIV: Ukrainian grain exports have fallen by 24.2% to 37.9 million tonnes so far in the July 2020 to June 2021 season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.
The exports included 14.8 million tonnes of wheat, 18.4 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.
Traders have used around 85% of the total wheat export quota of 17.5 million tonnes imposed for the whole 2020/21 July-June season.
The ministry has said wheat exports were unlikely to reach the full quota this season.
Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
Exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest, the government has said.
