France's Le Maire to meet with Stellantis, Renault and will discuss aid for foundries

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he was meeting later in the day with the bosses of carmakers Renault and Stellantis and would discuss aid to the foundry sector, which has been hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The government was notably working on a plan to provide financial aid to foundry workers so they could train to adapt to other sectors, Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

He added France was still sticking to a plan for a possible re-opening of businesses, which have been shut as part of lockdown measures to curb the COVID virus, around May 15.