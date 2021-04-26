COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

(Karachi) The registration process for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 40 years will commence on April 27 (tomorrow), National Command Operation Center Head Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Monday, Umar said: "In today's NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow." He added that it has been decided to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group.

He maintained, “If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register.”

A few days ago, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination started vaccination of senior citizens of age 50 to 59 years across the country as per procedure being adopted for other age groups.

On April 25, three special flights brought one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from China. Three Boeing-777 aircraft were sent to Beijing to receive one million doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine doses were brought on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority.