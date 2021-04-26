ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

  • Umar says it has been decided to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group
  • A few days ago, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination started vaccination of senior citizens of age 50 to 59 years across the country
Fahad Zulfikar 26 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The registration process for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 40 years will commence on April 27 (tomorrow), National Command Operation Center Head Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Monday, Umar said: "In today's NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow." He added that it has been decided to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group.

He maintained, “If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register.”

A few days ago, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination started vaccination of senior citizens of age 50 to 59 years across the country as per procedure being adopted for other age groups.

On April 25, three special flights brought one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from China. Three Boeing-777 aircraft were sent to Beijing to receive one million doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine doses were brought on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Coronavirus tweet vaccine doses vaccination registration 40 years and above National Command Operation Center Head Asad Umar walk in vaccination

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters