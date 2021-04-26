ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Gold ticks up as dollar stays on back foot

Reuters 26 Apr 2021

Gold prices inched higher on Monday, helped by a soft dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while palladium held below a record peak scaled last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.36 per ounce by 0127 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,780.10 per ounce.

  • Palladium was up 0.1% at $2,857.01 per ounce. It back foohad hit a record high of $2,925.14 on Friday.

  • The dollar index nursed losses against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

    • US factory activity powered ahead in early April, while retail sales jumped to a record in March and hiring accelerated.

    • Investors poured $16.4 billion into global bond funds and $14.9 billion into money market funds in the week ended April 21, according to Refinitiv Lipper data, as concerns about a global rise in COVID-19 cases prompted moves towards safer assets.

    • A partnership between miners Newmont and Barrick in Chile said on Friday it would work with local communities to boost development of its Norte Abierto gold-copper project despite a setback in the courts this week.

    • Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold in the week to April 20, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

    • India's physical gold demand faltered last week as strict restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 kept buyers away.

    • Zimbabwe's gold production fell 30% to 3.98 tonnes in the first quarter of this year, central bank data showed.

    • Silver rose 0.2% to $26.04 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.3% at $1,233.48.

