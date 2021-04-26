Gold ticks up as dollar stays on back foot

The dollar index nursed losses against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

US factory activity powered ahead in early April, while retail sales jumped to a record in March and hiring accelerated.

Investors poured $16.4 billion into global bond funds and $14.9 billion into money market funds in the week ended April 21, according to Refinitiv Lipper data, as concerns about a global rise in COVID-19 cases prompted moves towards safer assets.

A partnership between miners Newmont and Barrick in Chile said on Friday it would work with local communities to boost development of its Norte Abierto gold-copper project despite a setback in the courts this week.

Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold in the week to April 20, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

India's physical gold demand faltered last week as strict restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 kept buyers away.

Zimbabwe's gold production fell 30% to 3.98 tonnes in the first quarter of this year, central bank data showed.