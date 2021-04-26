ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Pakistan

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

  • "British Council is committed to the strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs and 'we will monitor them closely'," Mahmood tweeted.
  • The minister said with regards to AS students, he has asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Apr 2021

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood wished A-Level students luck as they took their Cambridge exams on Monday.

In a tweet, the minister said these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student's best interest in view. He assured that the British Council is committed to the strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs and 'we will monitor them closely'.

Despite students approaching high courts in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, the Cambridge exams are still being held as per the decision between the government and Cambridge Board. The exams for O Level students will begin on May 10.

In another tweet, the minister said that he has asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13-month condition for AS students for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation.

"As regards AS students I have asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking remaining papers considering the extra ordinary situation. I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Karachi Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Waleed Baig visited Cambridge Examination Center in DHA Phase 8 to ensure compliance of SOPs.

