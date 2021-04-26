ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares drift lower in early trade

  • Sony Group fell 0.72 percent to 11,755 yen.
AFP 26 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks slipped in early trade Monday as investors assess the impact of a virus state of emergency in Japan, although rallies on Wall Street provided support.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was off 0.35 percent or 101.17 points to 28,919.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.27 percent or 5.12 points to 1,909.86.

The dollar stood at 107.84 yen, nearly unchanged from 107.89 seen Friday in New York.

The Tokyo market is facing pressure from renewed coronavirus restrictions being imposed on major commercial hubs, but the strength of US shares was encouraging investors to pick up bargains.

The Japanese government issued the state of emergency from Sunday for the capital Tokyo, and the western hub of Osaka and adjacent areas, asking residents to avoid non-essential outings. It also requests the closure of businesses such as department stores and bars.

The state of emergency "will serve as a psychological weight, but US shares are moving at high levels and should provide some support," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

"The Tokyo market will likely remain range-bound" as investors digest corporate earnings and look for promising shares, Okasan said.

US shares have been rising, thanks to promises of economic recovery, backed by strong indicators and strong corporate earnings.

The market also faces selling pressure after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost all three by-elections for legislative seats during the weekend.

Among major shares, Japan Airlines gained 3.18 percent to 2,271 yen following reports that it was moving to purchase Chinese low cost carrier Spring Airlines, aiming to capture Chinese tourism demand after the pandemic.

Sony Group fell 0.72 percent to 11,755 yen.

Toyota gave up earlier gains and fell 0.10 percent to 8,269 yen.

But Honda rose 1.52 percent to 3,282 yen after announcing that it will aim to produce only electric or fuel cell vehicles by 2040.

coronavirus restrictions Nikkei 225 Tokyo stocks open Sony Group

Tokyo shares drift lower in early trade

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters