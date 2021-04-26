ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

Reuters 26 Apr 2021

DUBAI: Qatar Petroleum (QP) is planning its first ever U.S. dollar-denominated public international bond sale, two sources said, the latest Gulf energy giant to tap debt markets in an age of lower energy prices.

The world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier sent banks a request for proposals for the planned debt sale in the last few weeks, the sources said, with one of them adding it will likely raise billions of dollars.

"It will be a big deal," the source said.

QP, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, plans to vastly expand its capacity in coming years.

The company said last month it would take full ownership of its Qatargas 1 LNG plant, the country's first, when its 25-year contract with international investors including Exxon Mobil Corp and Total SE expires next year.

The planned debt sale comes as energy companies in the region seek different means to raise cash after they were pummelled last year by the double shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices collapsing.

QP last year was looking at job and cost cuts to cope with the slump in oil and gas demand caused by the new coronavirus.

Sources told Reuters last week Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco is planning to refinance a $10 billion revolving credit facility. It is also working on a $12.4 billion deal to monetise its oil pipelines network.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has done similar infrastructure deals that lease ownership of assets, raising billions of dollars in the past two years.

It is also planning initial public offerings of its drilling business and its joint venture with chemical producer OCI.

QP, wholly owned by the Qatari government, has sold bonds through private placements in the past, including in dollars and in Japanese yen. It has more than $3.25 billion in outstanding loans and bonds, according to Refinitiv data.

Dollar Qatar Petroleum Gulf Energy QP public bond sale

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

40pc payment to IPPs: PD seeks Rs90bn supplementary grant

Health minister suspended: Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital

‘FBR cannot probe investment of non-resident Pakistanis’

Sindh govt seeks Army’s deployment

Army deployment in provinces except Sindh notified

US commander says steps to end Afghan mission launched

Implementation of SOPs responsibility of civil admin: Fawad

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.