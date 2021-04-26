PTI foundation day: PM striving for establishment of welfare state: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for establishment of a modern Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.

In a video statement marking the foundation day anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said only PM Imran Khan could transform Pakistan following the vision of poet philosopher Allama Iqbal and founding father Quaid-e-Azam M.A. Jinnah.

He said that Imran Khan founded the PTI 25 years ago on this day, a time when Pakistan’s political scene was dominated by two parties.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Imran Khan had started his struggle against the two-party system, and at that time very few people had any hope that he would be able to defeat them.

He said that Imran Khan based his politics on the slogan of change and promised a “Naya Pakistan.” The minister added that this slogan meant to lay the foundation of a state in Pakistan in which the powerful and the weak would be treated equally by the law.

He said if Imran Khan had wanted, he could have become Prime Minister by compromising with Pervez Musharraf, but he never compromised on principles.

Information minister said that Lahore meeting in 2011 proved to be a turning point for PTI and Imran Khan became the most popular political leader in the country.

He said even today, PTI is the largest party of middle class and lower middle class.