PDM meeting on 29th

ISLAMABAD: Despite cracks within Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) a group of 11 political parties to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of the alliance on April 29.

The sources privy to the development said that the meeting will take place in Islamabad but this time around the PDM chief has decided not to invite estranged allies – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP).

The PDM session will give its final approval to the decisions of the steering committee, they said, adding the opposition alliance will also chalk out its future strategy in view of the departure of PPP and ANP.

Rehman had earlier asked PPP and ANP to revisit their resignations from the alliance, but both the parties did not pay any heed to the cleric’s request.

In a press conference, Rehman had said that both the parties – PPP and ANP – still have time to reconsider their decision and contact PDM.

He said PDM is an alliance of the 11 opposition parties, where decisions are made with consensus and if any party is found involved in violating the consensus, it must be made answerable.

