Minister hints at strict lockdowns

LAHORE: Punjab health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that Corona test positivity ratio is increasing at an alarming level and strict lockdowns may be enforced if people did not comply with SOPs.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said that in some cities it was over 12 per cent whereas in 8 cities it was already above 8 per cent. She said a total 288,598 cases have been reported in Punjab and 7,964 people have lost their lives.

In the last 24 hours, 3056 new cases have been reported and 67 people lost their lives. The Health Minister said, “So far 233,655 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 28,207 corona tests were performed. Overall, so far44, 82,194 tests have been performed in Punjab.

If we analyze the figures of last three days, Lahore is already witnessing a test to positivity ratio of 19% she said. The ratio is 18% in Rahim Yar Khan, 16% in Faisalabad, 16% in Bhakkar, 16% in Multan, 15% in Okara, 14 % in Bahawalpur, 13% in Gujranwala, 13% in Kasur, 11% in Pakpatten, 10%in Jhang, 10% in Sargodha, 10% in Rawalpindi, 9% in Sheikhupura, 8% in Gujrat and 8% in Toba Tek Singh. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has reserved 2310 beds in its facilities and 290 patients are under treatment there. Out of 95 ventilators at its facilities, patients are under treatment at 11 ventilators.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a worrisome increase in the number of patients. The ratio has jumped 27% in to Faislababd, 23 % in Multan and 20 % in Lahore, 16 % in Bahawalpur, 15 % in Gujranwala and has 11% in Rawalpindi.

As per latest figures on bed occupancy, the numbers of ventilators being used in Gujranwala are 88 %, Multan 85 %, Lahore83%, Rawalpindi 38 %, Bahawalpur has 32 %, Faisalabad 20 %, Gujrat 17% and Jehlum has 4 %. Since the beginning of the Pandemic, the capacity of the government hospitals has been increased manifolds.”

The Minister said that in the last 2 weeks, 200 new ventilators have been added to the government hospitals of Punjab. On 150 beds, BiPAP and Cannula nosels have been added. She said, “Today, another 23 ventilators are being added to Lahore hospitals. On Oxygenated beds, bed occupancy is: Gujranwala 85 %, Rawalpindi 63 %, Gujrat 59 %, Lahore 50 %, Faisalabad 45 %, Multan 36%, Bahawalpur 14 % and Jelhum 9% beds. Corona patients are under treatment in Lahore’s 21 government and 36 private hospitals. In Lahore, 874 patients are in government hospitals and 466 patients are under treatment in private hospitals.

In Lahore hospitals, patients under treatment are using 59 % ventilators, 72 % hi flow oxygen and 7 % on low flow oxygen. In the last 24 hours, 28 people have lost their lives in Lahore alone.

The Health Minister said, “So far the supply and stock of Oxygen is satisfactory.

She said we had some issue in Multan which has been resolved. Government of Punjab, as per directions from the NCOC, is enforcing Corona SOPs in letter and spirit. The vaccination process is underway at full pace in Punjab. In Lahore, 15 smart lockdowns are in place whereas Rawalpindi has 10 and Multan has 2 lockdowns in place under which movement of more than 33,000 people have been placed under restrictions. Business is not allowed after 6 pm in Punjab. The business activities are completely closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Indoor marriages, Marquees, halls and community centers and event halls have been completely closed down. Work from home orders of 50 % government employees is being enforced.”

She said rumors are being spread about corona vaccination. SO far, three types of vaccines are being used that are: Sinopharm, Cansino, and Sinovac are being used. So far 934,170 people have been vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 34,706 have been vaccinated.

In Ramazan ul Mubarak, 23,000 people on average per day are being vaccinated. The government, she added, has pledged to vaccinate between 34,000 to 35,000 people per day.

