TCL Pakistan launches IoT system for smart living

26 Apr 2021

LAHORE: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 TV brand ushered in a new era of smart connectivity with the launch of its IoT (Internet Of Things) system. This technologically advanced system aims to make life easier by bringing smart technology to your doorsteps. TCL IOT is launched through an ad featuring Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach Daren Sammy.

Consumers can now connect their smart devices via the TCL Home and Google Home app and control them effortlessly with voice commands. With just a click, the users will be able to control all the devices at their home ranging from LED TVs, ACs, Air Purifier, Vacuum Cleaner, Soundbar, Washing Machine, Curtains and Lighting. Sharing his views on the launch of the IoT, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said “The incorporation of innovative technology in our systems and device reflects TCL’s strong commitment to making the most innovative technology readily available in Pakistan. IOT will help customers experience the true essence of connection and interaction with their electronic devices.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

