Public sector hospitals: Buzdar directs to increase ventilators, oxygen beds immediately

LAHORE: In the wake of increasing pressure on the health system due to rapidly increasing confirmed Covid-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to enhance the number of ventilators and oxygen beds “immediately” besides ensuring the availability of oxygen cylinders in the public sector hospitals.

“The third wave of the coronavirus is getting worst (day-by-day) and continuous increase in the number of (Covid-19) patients is putting immense pressure on the medical system,” the chief minister said in a statement on Sunday. He added that in the wake of current circumstances, the number of ventilators and oxygen beds should “immediately” be increased.

Buzdar further directed to ensure the availability of oxygen in all the state-run hospitals of the province at any cost and directed to make a constant liaison with the oxygen supply companies and take all necessary steps keeping in view the demand and supply. He directed that the availability of oxygen cylinders should be ensured at fixed rates.

It may be mentioned that the CM’s statements came a day after the Punjab Health Department reported that occupancy of ventilators in Lahore’s all the 16 state-run hospitals reached 94 percent and raised alarm bells over anticipated shortage of oxygen supply to patients.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the Provincial Price Control Committee to further accelerate its crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders and submit a detailed report to the CM office in this regard.

“An artificial increase in the prices of essential commodities will not be tolerated,” he declared, adding that the government would go to any extent for providing relief to the masses. “No one will be allowed to exploit the people in the name of profiteering.”

According to Buzdar, as many as 313 Ramazan Bazaars have been set up in the province for providing relief to the masses where 10 kilograms of flour bag is available at Rs 375. He said that fruits and vegetables are being sold to the consumers in ‘Agri Fair Price Shops’ at the old rates of 2018.

The CM claimed that a zero tolerance policy has been adopted against those who found involved in artificial price hike of sugar in the province. The government will continue to take action against hoarders as I am personally monitoring the Ramazan Package, he concluded.

