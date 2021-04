NA-249: PPP calls off election campaign rally

KARACHI: Amid a worsening coronavirus situation in the country, PPP on Sunday said it is calling off a rally scheduled to take place on Monday as part of the party’s campaign for the NA-249 by-elections. The party had made full preparations for the rally ahead of the by-polls, in which their candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhel is going up against 29 other candidates. The development follows a cancellation by the PML-N of a similar campaign rally, citing coronavirus concerns.