Pakistan
Kartarpur Corridor closed since since March 16: NCOC
- In response to reports that Kartarpur is open for Pilgrims, it is clarified that Kartapur is closed since 16 March 2020 for all types of movement.
25 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has informed that the Katarpur Corridor was closed for pilgrims since March 16 owing to rising disease spread.
The nerve center of the country in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic took to twitter to give response to various report claiming Kartarpur Corridor was open for Sikh pilgrims.
It said, "In response to reports that Kartarpur is open for Pilgrims, it is clarified that Kartapur is closed since 16 March 2020 for all types of movement."
The Forum went on to mention that moreover, due to recent pandemic rise, all types of travel from India has been banned, including through Wahga Border, since April 19.
