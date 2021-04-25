COVID-19: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 5,611 new infections during 24 hours

(Karachi) At least 118 people died while 5,611 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 17,117.

As per details, 5,611 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 4,826 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 795,627.

Meanwhile, 55,128 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 689,812 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 11538771 samples have been tested thus far.

The COVID positivity ratio in the country is 10.17 percent.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

He has said that despite the drastic rise in coronavirus cases, the government is not implementing a complete lockdown across the country as it will affect the working class and business community. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing full restrictions.

The premier said that if a lockdown is imposed, the working class will suffer the most. He said if precautions are not taken, the situation will worsen.

The government has imposed smart lockdown in different cities and coronavirus hotspot areas to curb the spread of the disease. NCOC head Asad Umar had warned that the third of COVID is more dangerous than the previous ones.

In wake of rising COVID cases in the country, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that there will be no in-person classes for grades 1 to 8 in areas affected by coronavirus till May 1.

The exams for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be held in the third week of May while classes for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 resumed from April 19. Besides, the exams for A and O levels will be held according to the date sheet.