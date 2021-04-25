ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

Muhammad Ali 25 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan and suspended all travel permissions to the Iqama holders intending to fly to Pakistan to celebrate Eid with families, following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the circular issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Kingdom has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Indonesia and suspended all travel permissions granted to its citizens and residents (Iqama holders), currently living in Saudi Arabia, for these countries.

Under the efforts towards necessary precautions and protections to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Saudi Arabia has taken the decision.

The GACA also suspended all passenger flights from Pakistan and the rest of these countries for no specified period and allowed entry to only those flights intending to return the citizens and Iqama holders back to the Kingdom.

The GACA has given 72 hours to the Kingdom's citizens and current residents holding valid Iqama to return to Saudi Arabia. Beyond this time, it would deny entry to any citizen or resident.

Many overseas Pakistanis who used to visit their homeland to celebrate Eid with their families every year would now spend Eid holidays in the Kingdom due to travel restrictions.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate has soared up to 11.27%, with 86,529 active cases of the deadly virus.

