This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “The Quetta blast” carried by the newspaper on Friday. The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying that “Such acts of terrorism, of course, are not going to affect China-Pakistan relations or their mutually beneficial CPEC project. But Islamabad and Rawalpindi need to rethink policy towards angry Baloch youth and counter their narrative through power of persuasion rather than use of force.”

It is quite clear that the Chinese delegation, including China’s ambassador to Pakistan, which was staying in the hotel but fortunately none of them was there when the blast took place. The incident therefore brings under a renewed focus the machinations, plots, schemes and intrigues of the forces that are inimical to Pakistan and its economic interests. The CPEC undoubtedly is a major Pakistani economic interest which needs to be protected at all cost.

Yasin Khan (Islamabad)

