Negligence at airports caused third wave: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday blamed negligence at airports for recent third wave of coronavirus in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto, in a statement, said that the People’s Party stands with health workers amid surge in cases of coronavirus and stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan should understand that economic activities cannot pick up pace until coronavirus is controlled.

PPP Chairman said that government can purchase coronavirus vaccines in large quantities but instead of that it is relying on only donated jabs. Imran Khan will be held accountable for every penny of corona relief fund, he said.

He further said that Government of Sindh, despite its limited resources will leave no stone unturned to protect people from coronavirus.