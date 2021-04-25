ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Nawaz anxiously waiting to come back: Maryam

Recorder Report 25 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif is anxiously waiting to come back and as soon as he feels better will return to the country.

Talking to media, Maryam said that she has cancelled her scheduled visit to Karachi due to the threats faced by the people in the wake of surging Coronavirus cases. She, however, appealed to the voters in NA-249 to cast their votes for Nawaz League candidate Miftah Ismael, who is well aware to their problems and would go to every extent for the resolution of the same, if elected.

She said that the PML-N wants uplift of the people of Karachi and resolution of their issues. “The PML-N had restored peace in Karachi and carried out massive development work in other parts of the country, we want such development projects in Karachi and NA-249,” she said, adding: “My visit may put people’s lives in danger, as the visit would not be appropriate only for political gains. I consulted Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif on my Karachi visit.”

Commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam said that she has good relations with Bilawal and ANP people, we decided not to cross red line and hit below the belt. “We had good relations and these will remain good,” she said. However, she said, if the PPP decides to part ways from the PDM, it will be their decision. “PDM’s narrative was damaged after the PPP got votes from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP),” she said.

She also said political fight needs not to be taken to personal level. She said they are on right side of history and the people are closely monitoring the role played by the parties.

When asked about Jahangir Tareen, she said, why Tareen would contact her; if Tareen would make any contact he would contact Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif.

She also criticized that the people are getting sugar as they are ‘beggars’ while standing in the queues in Ramazan bazaars.

To another query, she said that Shahbaz is PML-N president and he would attend the PDM meeting and she would also participate.

About Jati Umrah demolishing plan, she said, “Keep one thing in mind that all people possess their homes but time will not remain with anyone.”

