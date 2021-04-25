Capital witnesses rising crime rate amid high security

ISLAMABAD: There were 55 incidents of crime in the heavily guarded capital during the last week, resulting in the theft of cash and valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, these crimes included robberies, burglaries, snatching at gunpoint, thefts, vehicle thefts, and other street crimes.

Over five incidents of kidnapping and two cases of murder were also reported in the same period to various police stations.

During the last week, over 30 cases including robbery, burglary, and snatching at gunpoint were reported to various police stations.

Similarly, carjacker gangs stole or snatched over 26 vehicles including motor bikes from various parts of the city in the same period.

The criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Aabpara, Khanna, Sihala, Golra, Koral, Kohsar, Industrial Area, Noon, and Bhara Khau.

In the same period, Sabzi Mandi police station registered two cases of dacoity, and two cases each of snatching at gunpoint and of mobile theft.

Unidentified persons stole a mobile phone belonging to Wajid Hussain worth Rs 100,000 in Sector H-11 in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

In another incident, some armed persons broke into the house of Waqar Ahmed located in Sector I-10/1 and looted cash and mobile phone worth Rs320,000, in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. Furthermore, four unidentified armed persons riding bikes snatched a bike (BGR-063 ) from Nasir Ahmed at IJP road in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Similarly, some unidentified armed robbers stormed into the house of Irshad Ali located in Sector I-10/2 and looted six mobile phones, five cameras, cash and gold ornament worth Rs 1,900,000, in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Auto thieves stole a car (RIT-1503) belonging to Habib Ullah worth Rs500,000 from Sector I-11/4, and lifted a car (LEH-9421) belonging to Muhammad Azhar worth Rs600,000 from Sector I-10/4.

In the same period, two cases of kidnapping and five cases of auto theft were reported to Ramna police station. Unidentified persons kidnapped wife of AK in the limits of Ramna police station. In another incident, accused Atif kidnapped daughter of Irfan Haider from the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

Carjackers stole a car (WH-8947) belonging to Falak Sher worth Rs300,000 from Sector G-11/1, lifted a bike (STK- 9271) belonging to Maqsood Ahmed from Mera, stole a bike belonging to Adeel Hussain worth Rs40,000 from Sector G-12, stole a bike (MNR-2235) belonging to Muhammad Rafiqu worth Rs30,000 from Sector G-11/3 from the limits of Ramna police station.

Similarly, Koral police station registered one case of kidnapping, one case each of snatching at gunpoint, murder, and auto theft in the same period.

MJ lodged a complaint with Koral police station that accused Safdar kidnapped his daughter.

Meanwhile, armed persons riding a bike snatched his bike (AAJ-5256) and a mobile phone worth Rs 45,000 in Ghauri Town in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

Another Jahangir lodged a complaint with Koral police station that accused Zia Ullah and Dawlat Khan shot his brother Jameel dead in Gulberg Green.

Auto thieves stole a bike (VP-829) belonging to Imtiaz Ahmed worth Rs 18,000 from Ghauri Town.

During last week, Khanna police station registered two each cases of snatching and two cases of carjacking.

Unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 25,000 from Sajwal son of Sajid Hussain at Pindi Batia in the limits of Khanna police station. In another incident Rs 35,000 were snatched from Abdullah Akram in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station. Car lifters stole a bike (RIP-1994) belonging to Muhammad Asif from Iqbal Town, and lifted another bike (WQ-965) belonging to Muhammad worth Rs 35,000 from the limits of the same police station.

In the same period, armed men looted a jewellery shop, armed persons snatched a bike, kidnappers abducted a person, and auto thieves stole a car from the limits of Sihala police station.

Unidentified dacoits broke into a jewellery shop of Shehzad Khursheed and looted 15 tola gold, 2kg white gold, and prize bonds of Rs 1,200,000, in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station.

Similarly, armed persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone from Zeeshan worth Rs 230,000 at GT road in the limits of Sihala police station.

In another incident, accused Adeel and others kidnapped daughter of Nasreen Bibi from the limits of Sihala police station.

Auto thieves stole a car (LNZ-4694) belonging to Sadaqat Ali worth Rs 300,000 from Sihala.

