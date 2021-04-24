ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pirlo says Juventus don't fear European ban after Super League collapse

  • The Italian champions were one of 12 clubs to join the breakaway league on Sunday, but it fell apart within three days as eight clubs withdrew following a fierce public backlash.
  • "Agnelli is calm, it is normal that he has been talked about a lot during this period. He brings great enthusiasm every day when he comes to the pitch and we are relaxed," Pirlo told a news conference.
Reuters 24 Apr 2021

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo says there is a positive atmosphere at the club despite the quick collapse of the planned Super League and insists he has no concerns about the threat of a Champions League ban.

The Italian champions were one of 12 clubs to join the breakaway league on Sunday, but it fell apart within three days as eight clubs withdrew following a fierce public backlash.

Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli was one of the masterminds behind the project and has since faced calls to resign, but Pirlo insists the mood in the camp is good.

"Agnelli is calm, it is normal that he has been talked about a lot during this period. He brings great enthusiasm every day when he comes to the pitch and we are relaxed," Pirlo told a news conference.

"The atmosphere is positive, that of a team that wants to finish the season well."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warned that the 12 clubs involved in the Super League "will have to suffer the consequences for their actions," but Pirlo said he did not fear a potential Champions League ban.

"We are not afraid of this, we are calm and focused on what we must do. We are calm about what UEFA will decide," he said.

A top-four finish required for Champions League qualification is by no means guaranteed for Pirlo's side, however. They sit fourth in the Serie A table ahead of their league game against 13th-placed Fiorentina on Sunday.

The Old Lady suffered their first league defeat of the season against Fiorentina in December with a shock 3-0 defeat in Turin, which came after Juan Cuadrado's 18th-minute red card.

"We have a single objective in mind, which is to qualify for the Champions League," said Pirlo.

"We are facing a team that is fighting to stay up, but we are keeping in mind the last time we played them, which was our first defeat, with almost the whole game down to 10 men.

"We have a great spirit of revenge against a team that is a historic rival. It will be a good match and we are hoping to get a result."

Champions League Andrea Agnelli Super League Andrea Pirlo Juventus coach

Pirlo says Juventus don't fear European ban after Super League collapse

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

Army called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters