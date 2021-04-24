ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Lack of skilled manpower hampering IT sector growth in Pakistan, says Saif

  • Umar Saif says that officially Pakistan’s IT exports stand at $1 - 1.25bn but the actual figures stand at $3-3.5bn.
Ali Ahmed 24 Apr 2021

The lack of skilled manpower in the IT sector is a major hurdle in the way of IT sector growth in Pakistan, said computer scientist and former Chairman PITB Dr. Umar Saif.

Talking to a private channel, Saif said that the IT industry in Pakistan is taking off and is growing. As per Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), 2,826 IT companies have registered in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) during this financial year.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a growth in e-commerce and online trading which has given a boost to the IT sector, with Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore emerging as software technology centers. As per PSEB, Pakistan IT sector export during this financial year stood at $1.3 billion that is 40 percent more than the last year.

PSEB expects Pakistan it export to reach $2.5 billion at the end of this financial year

However, Umar Saif says that officially Pakistan’s IT exports stand at $1 - 1.25bn but the actual figures stand at $3-3.5bn.

“This is because IT exports don't have the kind of documentation as it is software export and it is done online so a lot of revenue generated is booked under remittances. Secondly, a lot of revenue does not come in Pakistan because a number of IT companies of Pakistan are registered abroad so their revenue remains in foreign countries,” said Saif.

Dr. Saif was of the view that bringing the IT sector, which was earlier tax-free into the tax regime will hamper the growth of this industry.

Comparing the IT exports of Pakistan with neighboring India, Saif said that the Indian IT exports stood at $100 billion, which is 30 times more than Pakistan's. “This is because the Indian IT industry employs over 4.5 million people as compared to Pakistan which has only 125,000 persons in this sector.”

Dr. Saif highlighted that 600,000 to 700,000 people should be working in the IT industry in Pakistan. “This is possible if our universities train such kind of people as Pakistan's historic industries are textile and agriculture, which are low-tech Industries not requiring skilled manpower. However, the IT sector requires highly skilled manpower.”

“Pakistan should emphasize on producing highly skilled IT manpower,” said Saif.

India Pakistan IT sector IT exports Umar Saif

Lack of skilled manpower hampering IT sector growth in Pakistan, says Saif

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

Army called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters