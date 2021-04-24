ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
THE Impact Ranking: ILMA University ranked No 1 in SDG1 in Sindh

Recorder Report 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Times Higher Education Impact Ranking has ranked ILMA University No. 1 in SDG1 in entire Sindh and ranks it among the top 300 universities of the world to have triumphantly attained the SDG1.

These international standard rankings have been awarded by THE World University Rankings and are known for their unsurpassed assessment criteria.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

ILMA stands 1st in SDG1.

ILMA was able to conquer this domain with its CSR activities and outreach. The university’s staff and students conducted effective campaigns and drives which targeted the underserved and marginalized sectors of the community.

The university claimed 5th position in SDG4 for quality education measures universities’ contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their pedagogy research and their commitment to inclusive education.

ILMA recognized and supported endeavors in research and development through the TORCH platform in collaboration with Noman Group and Global Educational Consultants (GEC) with national as well as international organizations.

These research grants were offered to researchers, students, alumni and faculty globally. Through quality research aimed at the SDGs and publication of 5 in-house journals i.e. IBT Journal of Business Studies, Journal of Media & Communication and Journal of Information & Communication Technology duly recognized by HEC in the Y category and list in HJRS.

In addition to this the university also launched two new journals, namely, the Ilma Journal of Social Sciences & Economics (IJSSE) and the Ilma Journal of Technology & Software Management (IJTSM), both journals submitted to HEC for recognition.

ILMA has aimed its pedagogies and practices in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for the larger benefit of the world community.

It has largely succeeded in accomplishing these noble goals through its programs which are human-centered and geared towards empowering the nation as a whole for ultimate prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

higher education Ilma University Times Higher Education THE Impact Ranking SDG1

