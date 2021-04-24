Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
24 Apr 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 23, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07338 0.07325 0.08900 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08738 0.08388 0.16513 0.07888
Libor 1 Month 0.10613 0.11500 0.48725 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.15013 0.15000 0.84413 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.17575 0.18975 0.99138 0.17288
Libor 6 Month 0.21063 0.21763 0.96525 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28075 0.28775 0.96025 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
