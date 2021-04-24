Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
24 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (April 23, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 153.40 153.34 153.19 152.81 152.79 152.54 152.31
EUR 184.50 184.48 184.43 184.09 184.18 184.00 183.85
GBP 212.67 212.59 212.41 211.90 211.88 211.55 211.26
===========================================================================
