KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (April 23, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.40 153.34 153.19 152.81 152.79 152.54 152.31 EUR 184.50 184.48 184.43 184.09 184.18 184.00 183.85 GBP 212.67 212.59 212.41 211.90 211.88 211.55 211.26 ===========================================================================

