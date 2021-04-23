ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Oil edges higher as recovery support countered by Asia virus surge

  • U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March, as rigs fell by one to 438 this week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose slightly on bullish economic data from U.S. and Europe, though a rise in coronavirus cases in India was still pressuring the market.

Brent crude gained 43 cents, 0.7pc, to $65.83 a barrel at 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude gained 45 cents, or 0.7pc, to $61.88 a barrel.

Both benchmark crudes were headed for a weekly loss of more than 2pc due to the resurgence of infections in India and Japan, respectively the world's third and fourth largest oil importers.

"This price consolidation follows a strong four-month price advance that was largely predicated on U.S. vaccine progress that forced some upward revisions in global demand ideas across this year," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for April showed a stronger-than-expected recovery and more European states began easing coronavirus lockdowns. France said schools would reopen on Monday.

U.S. data added to the upbeat outlook; the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.

"The PMIs across Europe were really off the charts, especially following the strong unemployment report in the U.S.," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York

U.S. refiner Valero said demand for gasoline and diesel were at 93pc and 100pc of pre-pandemic levels.

International oil activity should ramp up through the end of this year and beyond, Schlumberger NV top boss Olivier Le Peuch said.

U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March, as rigs fell by one to 438 this week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Before this week, drillers added rigs for five weeks in a row and has been up 80pc since falling to a record low of 244 in August 2020.

Oil demand concerns weighed as India's coronavirus cases surged to record highs.

Several countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates have barred or cut flights from India.

Japan declared new lockdowns in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday.

