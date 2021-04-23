Business & Finance
Russia's idle oil refining capacity revised up by 26.6pc in May
- The rise in idle primary refining capacity in May was planned mostly due to extension by 34 days of the maintenance period for the CDU-6 unit at Rosneft's Ufa refinery, Refinitiv data showed.
- The offline capacity for April has been revised down by 2.5%from the previous plan to 3.37 million tonnes.
Updated 23 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity was revised to 2.785 million tonnes in May, up by 26.6% compared to the previous plan, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations.
The rise in idle primary refining capacity in May was planned mostly due to extension by 34 days of the maintenance period for the CDU-6 unit at Rosneft's Ufa refinery, Refinitiv data showed.
The primary refining unit with 18,860 tonnes per day capacity on Ufa refinery will be down until June 1, according to the revised plan. Maintenance was initially planned to run from April 19 to 28.
The offline capacity for April has been revised down by 2.5%from the previous plan to 3.37 million tonnes.
