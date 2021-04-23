Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Amex, Honeywell weigh on Dow
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.4 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33804.52. The S&P 500 rose 3.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4138.78?, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.0 points, or 0.31%, to 13861.367 at the opening bell.
23 Apr 2021
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Friday, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell weighed on the Dow as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.4 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33804.52. The S&P 500 rose 3.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4138.78?, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.0 points, or 0.31%, to 13861.367 at the opening bell.
Pakistan calls on Army to assist police in enforcing COVID SOPs as third-wave sweeps the country
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Amex, Honeywell weigh on Dow
Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail
PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree
WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare
Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India
Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties
Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister
NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%
Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics
The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?
US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan
Read more stories
Comments