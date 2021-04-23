S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Amex, Honeywell weigh on Dow

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Friday, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell weighed on the Dow as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.4 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33804.52. The S&P 500 rose 3.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4138.78?, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.0 points, or 0.31%, to 13861.367 at the opening bell.