Thai central bank says non-residents can trade THOR-linked OIS

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank on Friday said non-residents were able to trade both deliverable and non-deliverable overnight index swaps (OIS) linking to the Thai overnight repurchase rate (THOR) with banks in the country.

"The THOR OIS transactions traded by non-residents are expected to be another key driver to help advance the development of the THOR derivatives market", Assistant Governor Vachira Arromdee said in a statement.

The THOR has been adopted in various financial instruments, including interbank lending, promissory notes, corporate bonds, corporate structured notes, and the central bank's floating-rate notes, she said.

The widespread adoption of THOR will foster the liquidity of THOR OIS and help market participants manage interest rate risks effectively, Vachira said.