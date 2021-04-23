ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
World

Thailand cuts 2021 foreign tourist target to 4mn after new outbreak

  • The four million arrivals are expected in the second half of the year, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters, as the tourism-reliant nation prepares to reopen more broadly to visitors after more than a year of tight entry procedures.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand has lowered its 2021 foreign tourist target to 4 million from 6.5 million after a new wave of coronavirus infections, the country's tourism minister said on Friday.

The four million arrivals are expected in the second half of the year, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters, as the tourism-reliant nation prepares to reopen more broadly to visitors after more than a year of tight entry procedures.

foreign tourists Thailand economy Thailand GDP Thailand vaccine

Thailand cuts 2021 foreign tourist target to 4mn after new outbreak

