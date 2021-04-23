World
Baltics order four Russian diplomats to leave
- The Czech Republic last week said the two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were also behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition depot in 2014 that killed two people.
23 Apr 2021
VILNIUS: NATO and EU members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have ordered four Russian diplomats working in local embassies to leave, in solidarity with the Czech Republic, Lithuania's Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Friday.
The Czech Republic last week said the two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were also behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition depot in 2014 that killed two people.
