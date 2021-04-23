PIA cancels flights to Canada amid COVID-19 ban

Pakistan’s national carrier, PIA on Friday announced to cancel all passenger flights to Canada.

As per ARY News, spokesperson PIA said that all the flights to Canada have been canceled due to the ban on flights from Pakistan to Canada.

On Thursday, the Canadian government announced that it would be temporarily barring passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days, as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was enacted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the opposition criticized the government’s lack of response in dealing with the third wave of the pandemic.

The ban officially takes effect on Friday, 11:30 pm (PST).

Meanwhile, Pakistan is facing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases during the third wave, which was affecting more dangerously to people as opposed to the previous two waves.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus Friday (today) after a meeting with Minister for Planning and Development Reforms Asad Umar and Dr. Faisal Sultan, his special assistant on health.