ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Australia shares unchanged as miners, energy stocks offset gains in banks

  • Troubled wealth manager AMP jumped to the top of the index, advancing 7.6%, after it announced plans of a spin off and re-branding of its unit AMP Capital's private markets business, ending talks with Ares Management to sell the business.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

Australian shares were little changed on Friday, looking past a weak finish overnight on Wall Street, as selling in local miners and energy firms offset gains in banks and healthcare companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was largely unchanged at 7,053.90 by 0050 GMT. It was on track to lose about 0.2% for the week, snapping a four-week winning streak.

All three major US indexes finished about 1% lower on Thursday following reports that President Joe Biden planned to double the capital gains tax and raise income taxes on the wealthy.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei declined 1.36%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.4% higher overnight.

In Australia, miners were the biggest drags on the benchmark, losing 1%, with mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling about 1.8%.

Energy firms were down 0.6%, with Oil Search leading the losses as it shed 1.6% on slashing its 2021 investment expense.

Financial stocks edged higher. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank added 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Troubled wealth manager AMP jumped to the top of the index, advancing 7.6%, after it announced plans of a spin off and re-branding of its unit AMP Capital's private markets business, ending talks with Ares Management to sell the business.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index swung between positive and negative territory, and was little changed as of 0015 GMT. It was on track to lose 0.8% for the week.

The top percentage gainer on the benchmark was Mercury NZ Ltd, adding 3.28%, while top loser was Vista Group International, slipping 2.6%.

Australian shares Nikkei Japan's S&P/ASX 200 index MSCI's gauge Energy firms

