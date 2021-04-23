Markets
Hong Kong shares open higher after US tax hike reports
23 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were higher in Friday morning trade despite pressure on Wall Street equities after reports the Biden administration was weighing a tax increase on high earners.
The Hang Seng Index began up 0.15 percent, or 43.11 points, at 28,798.45.
Mainland stocks were little moved at the opening bell, with Shanghai down 0.21 points to 3,462.15 and Shenzhen down 3.03 points to 2,287.97.
Hong Kong shares open higher after US tax hike reports
