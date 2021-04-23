ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PM takes firm step towards wheat flour supply

APP 23 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that with stabilization in prices and ensuring uninterrupted supply of wheat flour to masses was the foremost priority of government, adding it would take all possible steps in that regard in consultation with all stakeholders.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of current and former chairmen and the representatives of flour mills associations from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, who called on him here.

During the meeting various proposals and future course of action regarding the supply of wheat flour and its availability at affordable prices were discussed.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and senior officers were in attendance. While chief secretaries of all the four provinces attended the meeting via video-link.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for a meeting with the representatives of flour mills about their problems.

They presented various proposals regarding the timely provision of wheat and its availability to the masses at affordable prices and further easing the inter-provincial transportation of wheat in the country.

The meeting was told that with encouraging wheat crop this year, the country was expected to achieve the production targets.

The prime minister assured the delegation that their proposals would be considered.

