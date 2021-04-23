Minister directs commissioners to monitor anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to monitor the dengue campaign in Punjab and ensure people are following preventative measures against the Coronavirus.

She expressed these views while chairing a cabinet meeting on dengue prevention here on Thursday. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sarah Aslam and other senior officials were present in the meeting while the commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link.

On the occasion, the minister reviewed the arrangements for dengue control while the secretary apprised the minister of measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue in the province. While addressing the meeting, surveillance testing has been enhanced in Punjab for suspected patients. “The commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally monitor the dashboard,” she added.

According to her, adequate stock of medicines is available for patients in hospitals. Dengue larva must be eliminated after identification of hotspots while the SOPs must be implemented on recommendations of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG).

She appealed to the people to keep their homes clean. “With the Corona pandemic, we will need to be careful of dengue as well. The administration will have to work hard to control dengue. Negligence will not be tolerated and thus all teams must stay on alert,” she added. On Corona vaccination, she said that Punjab has started vaccination of people between 50-59 years, and asked the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to provide facilitate people during vaccination.

