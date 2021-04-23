ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister directs commissioners to monitor anti-dengue campaign

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to monitor the dengue campaign in Punjab and ensure people are following preventative measures against the Coronavirus.

She expressed these views while chairing a cabinet meeting on dengue prevention here on Thursday. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sarah Aslam and other senior officials were present in the meeting while the commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link.

On the occasion, the minister reviewed the arrangements for dengue control while the secretary apprised the minister of measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue in the province. While addressing the meeting, surveillance testing has been enhanced in Punjab for suspected patients. “The commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally monitor the dashboard,” she added.

According to her, adequate stock of medicines is available for patients in hospitals. Dengue larva must be eliminated after identification of hotspots while the SOPs must be implemented on recommendations of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG).

She appealed to the people to keep their homes clean. “With the Corona pandemic, we will need to be careful of dengue as well. The administration will have to work hard to control dengue. Negligence will not be tolerated and thus all teams must stay on alert,” she added. On Corona vaccination, she said that Punjab has started vaccination of people between 50-59 years, and asked the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to provide facilitate people during vaccination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Yasmin Rashid SOPs corona pandemic Sarah Aslam DEAG

Minister directs commissioners to monitor anti-dengue campaign

Nepra maintains KE’s exclusivity till licence expiry

Action needed to tackle ‘climate crisis’: Advisor

US, other countries deepen climate goals

Karachi businesses to remain shut on Fridays, Sundays

Bond yields down as Covid situation worsens

Power Division notifies BoDs of three more Discos

KE, public sector entities: Arbitration agreement sent to ECC

PD presents summaries of NEP, IGCEP

Conglomerations: SBP, SECP revise ToRs of JTF

Duty-free car import: FBR changes definition of word ‘tourists’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.