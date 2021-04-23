Additional judges of LHC: JCP recommends 13 names for appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), on Thursday, recommended 13 names for the appointment as additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), said the sources.

Chief Justice of LHC Muhammad Qasim Khan had referred 13 names for appointment as the additional judges.

The JCP considered the names of Punjab acting advocate general Shan Gill and additional prosecutor general Amjad Rafique.

The CJ LHC had also referred the names of District and Sessions judges Safdar Saleem Sahid, Shakeel Ahmed, and Sohail Nasir, advocates, Anwar Hussain, Tariq Nadeem, Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Ali Zia Bajwa, Abid Chatha, Raza Qureshi, Tanveer Sultan, and Barrister Raheel Kamran Sheikh, to the commission.

The names now will be sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment for approval.

