98 more die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Thursday, reported 98 Covid-19 deaths and 5,857 coronavirus cases after 57,591 tests were conducted reflecting a positivity ratio of 10.17 percent, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the latest Covid-19 data released by the NCOC, at present, there are 84,935 active positive coronavirus cases, and in the past 24 hours 3,986 people have recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 676,605, which is almost 90 percent.

The Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported most Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 28 coronavirus patients died on ventilators during treatment.

Punjab has reported 2,902 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths during the last 24 hours, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has reported 1,242 coronavirus cases and 37 deaths during the last 24 hours, Sindh has reported 885 new cases of the coronavirus, Islamabad reported 549 new Covid-19 cases, the AJK 153 cases, Balochistan recorded 115 new cases, and G-B 11 cases.

