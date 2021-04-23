Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
23 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (April 22, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile 1870
Indus 1925
Bajwa 1925
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 1960
United 1970
Abdullah Textile 2000
Indus 2050
Bajwa 2050
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2300
Suriya Tex 2300
United 2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2300
Nadeem Textile 2250
Indus Dyeing 2300
Abdullah Textile 2200
Lucky Cotton 2200
22/1.
Bajwa 2250
United 2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2350
26/1.
AL-Karam 2400
Amin Text 2400
Shadman Cotton 2400
Diamond Int'l 2400
Lucky Cotton 2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2550
Al-Karam 2550
Jubilee Spinning 2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2550
Lucky Cotton 2420
Diamond Intl 2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
COMBED CONE
40/1
Indus CF 3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2400
Amin 2400
Indus Dyeing 2400
Bajwa 2400
Nadeem Textile 2400
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1600
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1480
Super 1250
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1680
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 180.00
Rupali 175.00
Imported 200.00
75/36/0
Imported 157.00
Local 140.00
Rupali 140.00
75/36/Him
Imported 175.00
Local 150.00
Rupali 150.00
100/36/0
Imported 152.00
Local 130.00
100/48/INT
Local 137.00
Rupali 134.00
Imported 160.00
150/48/0
Imported 134.00
Local 118.00
Rupali 118.00
150/48/Him
Imported 140.00
Local 122.00
Rupali 120.00
300/96/0
Imported 124.00
Local 106.00
Rupali 105.00
300/96/Him
Imported 132.00
Local 116.00
Rupali 116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 134.00
Local NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported 140.00
Local 129.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 160.00
Local NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported 150.00
Local 160.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 138.00
75/72/SD
Imported 134.00
50/36/BR
Imported 138.00
Local 173.00
100/36/BR
Imported 120.00
150/48/BR
Imported 127.00
300/96/BR
Imported 126.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 152.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 155.00
A. A. Cotton 157.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 161.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 166.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 176.00
A. A. Cotton 174.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 167.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 188.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 198.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 214.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 190.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 195.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 230.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 225.00
Local 215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 140.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 155.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 189.00
Zainab (Combed) 190.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 195.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 201.00
Zainab (Combed) 202.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 200.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 216.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 215.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 210.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 227.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 235.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 238.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 175.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 200.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 210.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 220.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 206.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 205.00
I.C.I. Bright 207.00
Rupali 1.D 207.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 205.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 205.00
Ibrahim 1.D 207.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 207.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 207.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 355.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 355.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 22.04.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
