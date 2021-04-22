ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS rolls out bonus for young bankers facing pandemic pressures

  • "We know that maintaining your work-life balance is challenging given the demanding deal pipeline and existing remote working environment," Global Banking co-heads Ros Lesperance and Javier Oficialdegui wrote in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by UBS.
  • Mental health issues in investment banking have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and banks have responded by rolling out additional help and measures for employees.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

ZURICH: UBS has introduced a new promotion bonus for junior investment bankers as part of measures it hopes will keep young staff working through the COVID-19 pandemic engaged and healthy.

Switzerland's biggest bank, which is the world's largest in wealth management, also said it was boosting recruitment to help lessen the workload for junior staff and adding programmes focused on physical and mental health.

"We know that maintaining your work-life balance is challenging given the demanding deal pipeline and existing remote working environment," Global Banking co-heads Ros Lesperance and Javier Oficialdegui wrote in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by UBS.

The memo, which was earlier reported by Financial News, said the new bonus will be paid in addition to total compensation for entry-level investment bankers at UBS who are promoted to the bank's next level of seniority.

Mental health issues in investment banking have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and banks have responded by rolling out additional help and measures for employees.

While they have been paying greater attention to wellbeing for several years, new initiatives ranging from free therapy to online yoga have proliferated during the pandemic.

UBS global banking sector COVID19 pandemic junior investment bankers

UBS rolls out bonus for young bankers facing pandemic pressures

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters