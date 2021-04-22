ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases, palladium holds near record peak

  • U.S. dollar firms, yields hold narrow range.
  • Downside in gold could be short-lived- analyst.
  • Swiss gold March exports at 10-month high on shipments to India.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

Gold fell on Thursday, retreating from a two-month high as an upbeat US jobs report hinting at steady economic recovery hurt the metal's appeal, while palladium held near an all-time high.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,786.39 per ounce by 10:46 a.m EDT (1446 GMT), after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,786.20.

"You take the jobless claims numbers, coupled with where we're at from a technical standpoint, it's a little bit of a battle here," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The downside in gold prices is likely to be short lived amid central banks buying and increasing demand for physical gold from China and India, Haberkorn added.

Switzerland in March recorded its biggest monthly gold exports in ten months as shipments to India jumped.

But clouding that outlook was a record COVID-19 surge in the country.

Dimming bullion's appeal was data showing a drop in claims for unemployment benefits last week, and a firmer dollar.

While the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was pinned below 1.6%, further retreat could help gold breach the $1,800 mark, analysts said.

Bullion has dropped about 6% so far this year, mostly pressured by surging US yields that dulled the appeal of the non-yielding commodity.

Meanwhile, palladium eased off a record high of $2,891.50 per ounce and was last down 1.1% at $2,844.51.

"If you are long palladium and platinum right now, it's the perfect storm for price increases, because there's a very tight supply and the demand is increasing, especially from the auto sector," said Kevin Rich, Global Gold Market Advisor for The Perth Mint.

Many analysts expect a further run towards $3,000.

Silver fell 1% to $26.30 per ounce and platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,208.47.

Gold gold production gold price gold export gold demand Gold Europe

Gold eases, palladium holds near record peak

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters